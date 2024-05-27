Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Teaser Points to the 90s

The latest Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser shows us a very 90s-centric live-action video with more conspiracy-laden undertones.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser: Open Your Eyes

It’s recently been confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be released on PS4 and PS5. Call of Duty HQ apparently makes it easy for Activision to continue supporting the last-gen platform and Sony recently revealed a significant part of its player base was still on PS4.

As a result of Microsoft’s notorious acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Black Ops 6 will be on Game Pass day one for Xbox consoles.

A full live-action trailer is due to be released tomorrow, and the game will be revealed at a special showcase next month after the Xbox Games Showcase.