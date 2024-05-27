Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PS4 Version Seemingly Confirmed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on the PS4 in addition to current-gen platforms, it seems. Last week, images of a GameStop pre-order screen for the game was leaked by an employee, revealing that Black Ops 6 will release on both PlayStation platforms. An Xbox One version wasn’t listed but Xbox games don’t need separate SKUs, so it’s probably a cross-gen copy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PS4 release corroborated by reliable insider

Following the leak, known insider Tom Henderson said that he independently verified the news via his sources, and has been told that Black Ops 6 will indeed land on the PS4. Henderson’s sources have suggested that Call of Duty HQ makes it easy for Activision to continue supporting the last-gen platform.

Additionally, Black Ops 6 is expected to release on the next Nintendo Switch console, thanks to Microsoft’s 10-year Call of Duty deal with the company. Microsoft also signed a deal with Sony.

According to developer sources, the franchise doesn't necessarily need to move away from past-generation since the move to the Call of Duty HQ.



This news may be surprising considering the PS4’s age. However, Sony recently revealed that half of PlayStation’s active user base is on the PS4, not PS5. Add to this the fact that Microsoft is planning to release Black Ops 6 on Game Pass, and it makes sense why Activision doesn’t want to let go of the last-gen revenue.