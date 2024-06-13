PS5’s 2024 Release Schedule Is Packed With a Wide Variety of Games

The recent PlayStation State of Play left much to be desired, but 2024 marks PS5‘s most diverse lineup of games yet, which includes a healthy dose of console exclusives. We’ve already received the likes of Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin, Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and there’s still more to come.

PS5 games yet to release in 2024

The aforementioned games all released before we hit the halfway mark this year, and as pointed out by the PS Blog, there’s a lot more to come. Black Myth: Wukong will be out in August on PS5 and PC, followed by Concord, and Star Wars: Outlaws.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch on PS Plus early September, days before the positively-previewed Astro Bot will launch exclusively on PS5. Phantom Blade: Zero, which had a great showing at Summer Game Fest, is also releasing this year on PS5 and PC. Then, there’s Silent Hill 2 and Lego Horizon Adventures, both of which are console exclusives. Lego Horizon Adventures, like Astro Bot, has received very positive previews.

All of the aforementioned games come alongside the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Unknown 9: Awakening, ensuring 2024 offers PS5 players a massive variety of games to choose from.