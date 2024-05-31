PlayStation’s May 2024 State of Play Was Underwhelming, Fans Say

We finally got the highly-anticipated and long-rumored PlayStation State of Play for May 2024 yesterday, but it wasn’t quite what fans had been hoping for. Much of the event leaked ahead of time, so many kept their expectations low. However, fans were hoping to have at least one big surprise reveal, which never came.

What fans are saying about PlayStation State of Play May 2024

Responses on social media and gaming forums suggest that many largely found the event underwhelming, which feels like deja vu on both fronts: a somewhat lackluster showcase and a generally negative fan reception.

Fans are still puzzled why Until Dawn is receiving a PS5 remake. A PC release is understandable, but we’ve had far more votes for a Bloodborne PS5 remake than this. The big reveal, Concord, also got a mixed response as many wondered what prompted Sony to greenlight yet another Overwatch clone. Astro Bot, on the other hand, was well received.

“They said it was gonna be a small showcase and I’m okay with that, but do we really need this many shooters and gachas and other live service?” wrote one Redditor. “Pretty disappointed to be honest, one of the most interesting games was Astro Bot,” wrote another.

Others echoed similar sentiments. What did our readers think of the State of Play? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.