New Astro Bot Game Revealed and It’s Out This Year

Team ASOBI and ASTRO BOT are finally back with a new bumper platforming adventure that is coming to PS5 this September.

Simply titled ASTRO BOT, the game was revealed at the PlayStation State of Play with a vibrant and frankly adorable gameplay trailer. Better yet, it comes to PS5 on September 6, 2024.

ASTRO BOT announcement trailer and details

According to the game’s official description, we can expect to ”charge into a brand-new, supersized adventure with ASTRO across more than 50 exciting and diverse worlds.”

Once again, it looks like it will harness the DualSense’s capabilities and feature a host of iconic PlayStation franchises throughout.

Astro’s Playroom, which was free with every PS5, gave every owner a taste of the power of the console’s DualSense abilities. The short but sweet platformer was filled with invention, charm, and fun. Needless to say, everyone wanted more, and Asobo got to work on a full-fat Astro game, which is what we have with ASTRO BOT.

Perhaps lesser known and appreciated was Astro’s Rescue Mission on PSVR. It was a delightful platformer that stood tall among the best the hardware could offer.