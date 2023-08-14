Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Will Be a Full-Priced Title With No Upgrade Discount

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was reportedly initially an expansion to Modern Warfare II. While not officially outright confirmed, the two still are linked, as Modern Warfare III players will be able to bring in some of their purchases from Modern Warfare II. And given how one user seemed to be receiving a discount on Steam for owning Modern Warfare II, it looked like the new title might have a lower price point for some people. However, that is not the case since Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare III will be a full-priced game with no cheaper upgrade path.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III won’t be cheaper for Modern Warfare II owners

Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare III is a full premium release and will be priced at $70. There is no upgrade price, and it’s not an expansion.



“As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be… pic.twitter.com/6maS0osskY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 13, 2023

Activision confirmed Modern Warfare III’s price to CharlieIntel by stating that no one would be getting any sort of price break on the upcoming shooter when it comes out on November 10.

“As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be price accordingly at $70 USD,” said an Activision spokesperson.

While this may seem obvious, some had assumed Modern Warfare II owners might be getting a discount. Twitter user Evan Fox posted a screenshot of Modern Warfare III’s Steam listing that showed a hefty price cut. Many were skeptical, though, as it seemed unlike Activision to settle on a lower price for such a lucrative franchise.

However, some appeared to believe that a discount was in order since, as was previously stated, Modern Warfare III was initially allegedly DLC for Modern Warfare II. With an expansion-turned-full-game and a pricing error (and how it appears to be using the same concept ID in the backend as Modern Warfare II), it seemed at least somewhat possible that those playing at launch could somehow not spend $69.99 for Modern Warfare III. But that’s just not the case.