Alan Wake 2 Release Date Gets a Short Delay

The good news is that if you were looking forward to playing Alan Wake 2 this Halloween then that will still be possible. The bad news is it will be arriving a little later in October.

Remedy Entertainment took to social media to announce Alan Wake 2 was moving its original October 17 release date to give it some room to breathe in an already packed month for game releases. But it’s only shifting over ten days to a new date of October 27, 2023.

Remedy then goes on to remind us that we’ll see more of Alan Wake 2 at next week’s Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Alan Wake Gets Spooked by Busy October

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27.



October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.



We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

While disappointing, it’s a sensible move given that October currently features the release of Spider-Man 2, Alone in the Dark, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, Cities Skylines 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Total War Pharoah just to name a few.

Throw in the other games such as CoD: Modern Warfare 3, EA Sports FC 24, Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and Baldurs Gate 3 on console that are also releasing before and after that October rush, and any distance from the throng look increasingly welcome.

It’s been 13 years since the first Alan Wake released, so what’s ten more days, eh? You’ll be able to play Alan Wake 2 on PS5 on October 27, 2023.