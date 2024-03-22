Still Wakes the Deep Release Date Revealed for The Chinese Romm’s Oil Rig Horror

The Chinese Room has announced its oil rig-set horror game Still Wakes the Deep release date with a brand new trailer in tow.

Still Wakes the Deep will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via Steam & Microsoft Store on June 18, 2024.

Still Wakes the Deep sees a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creators of the critically acclaimed Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther. It also made Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.

Still Wakes the Deep Trailer

In Still Wakes the Deep, you are an off-shore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard.

Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.