New Alan Wake 2 Reveal Debuting at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley has been cranking up his hype machine ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live, and to be fair, he’s doing a nice job of it with an announcement for Alan Wake 2.

Keighley took to Twitter/X to announce a brand new reveal for Remedy’s much-anticipated sequel that will be shown during his live kickoff show for Gamescom in Germany later this month.

Alan Wake is in the dark place…don’t miss the brand new reveal from @alanwake 2 live during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 22.



Streaming live everywhere at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZGHNd pic.twitter.com/o98AcKKfsd — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 10, 2023

Wake Up in October

We don’t have that long to wait for Alan Wake 2, but we’ve seen relatively little of it to date. Keighley did showcase gameplay back in June at Summer Games Fest Live. Remedy kept the game behind closed doors last Summer as it was not ready for the public.

Fans will be hoping the latest reveal might see Remedy reverse its decision not to have a physical launch for the game, but at least that’s not off the table for after the game’s digital-only release.

Alan Wake 2 is set to release on October 17, 2023, for PS5.