New Alan Wake 2 Reveal Debuting at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley has been cranking up his hype machine ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live, and to be fair, he’s doing a nice job of it with an announcement for Alan Wake 2.
Keighley took to Twitter/X to announce a brand new reveal for Remedy’s much-anticipated sequel that will be shown during his live kickoff show for Gamescom in Germany later this month.
Wake Up in October
We don’t have that long to wait for Alan Wake 2, but we’ve seen relatively little of it to date. Keighley did showcase gameplay back in June at Summer Games Fest Live. Remedy kept the game behind closed doors last Summer as it was not ready for the public.
Fans will be hoping the latest reveal might see Remedy reverse its decision not to have a physical launch for the game, but at least that’s not off the table for after the game’s digital-only release.
Alan Wake 2 is set to release on October 17, 2023, for PS5.