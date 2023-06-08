Alan Wake 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows Survival Horror Gunplay

Alan Wake 2 may have made an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase, but the upcoming horror title also showed up at Summer Game Fest. The new footage had unedited gameplay featuring Saga Anderson, the other playable character.

Extended Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer shows horror gameplay

The gameplay demo was only a few minutes long, but set the tone and gave a small glimpse of the gunplay. It’s much like the intro to the Resident Evil 4 remake in a few ways, mainly the buildup, forest setting, and over-the-shoulder shooting.

Creative director Sam Lake talked more about the game on the stage, including Saga’s role in the story. She takes up around half of the game and is there to investigate a string of ritualistic murders. Players can even switch back and forth between Alan Wake and Saga’s chapters. Lake also said it was both a sequel and stand-alone experience.