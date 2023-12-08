Alan Wake 2 December Update Adds New Game Plus, Nightmare Difficulty, and More

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that the next Alan Wake 2 update will be released on Monday, December 11, across all platforms. This update will bring the highly-requested New Game Plus mode along with a new ending and Nightmare difficulty.

Alan Wake 2’s new ending is titled The Final Draft, and according to Remedy, it’ll make “sure to spark speculation and theories among our dedicated fans.” Accompanying the new ending will be new lore via new videos and manuscripts that have been added to New Game Plus. Remedy also teased some “subtle additions” that the studio has left players to discover themselves.

New Game Plus will allow players to keep all weapons, charms, and character upgrades from the first playthrough. Players will certainly need them when opting for the Nightmare difficulty, which Remedy says will offer “intensified enemies, strategic gameplay, and an adrenaline-pumping experience that will push your skills to the limit.”

Players will find all their weapons from the first playthrough in the first available shoebox. They won’t be in the inventory at the start of New Game Plus.

Alan Wake 2’s update next week will also bring numerous bug fixes and improvements, patch notes for which will be available nearer the time.