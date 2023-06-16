Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still not coming out until October. However, players can now secure their copy, as Spider-Man 2 pre-orders have gone live.

How to pre-order Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 is live on the PlayStation Store and players can choose between the standard $69.99 version and the $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with 10 skins, additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and two skill points. These 10 skins were designed by guest artists across comics, films, and PlayStation Studios. These artists are Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying.

Pre-orders for the physical version include the standard version and the Collector’s Edition. However, that $229.99 version is only available through PlayStation Direct (which may or may not being moving slowly). It includes the Digital Deluxe edition, a steelbook, and a 19-inch statue of both Spider-Men fighting Venom.

Those who pre-order any edition get an early unlocks for the Arachknight Suit for Peter with three additional color variants, the Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with three color variants, the Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points. “Early unlock” means that all players will be able to earn this gear in the game.