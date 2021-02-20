One More Level, Slipgate Ironworks, and 505 Games have announced that their cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner has sold 500,000 units. Accompanying the news was the game’s console demo, which is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Ghostrunner demo has just hit consoles! Run it on your #NintendoSwitch, #Xbox One, and #PlayStation4. Bonus: the demo is so fast that it even runs on Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Can you be faster than that?#BeGhostrunner pic.twitter.com/6q35eqRqHh — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) February 18, 2021

For the uninitiated, Ghostrunner tasks players with confronting a tyrannical Keymaster in a world where humans are on the edge of extinction, and chaos threatens life. Jack must climb the Dharma tower and correct the course. An official overview is as follows:

The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly.

