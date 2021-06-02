Ghostrunner, the first-person cyberpunk parkour game from developers and partners All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks (that’s a lot of partners!!), will be releasing on Tuesday, September 28th for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is getting both physical and digital releases, and will be a free upgrade for those already own the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With the jump to next-gen consoles, Ghostrunner will boast the typical improved graphics and performance. The PS5 and Series X|S versions will come with all modes added since launch, including time-attack style Kill Run Mode and Photo Mode. Other modes, such as Wave and Assist Mode will be coming later this summer. For those who haven’t checked out the game yet, we reviewed Ghostrunner back in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, with our reviewer having the following to say:

As I came away from Ghostrunner and started writing about it, I realized that I genuinely wished there was more game to play. That’s not a comment on the game’s length, which is very well paced, filled with bonus collectibles and perfect for speedrunners, but more a comment on how much potential there is here. Give me more levels, more platforming gauntlets, more cybernetic abilities to use, just give me more Ghostrunner.

Ghostrunner is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions coming on September 28th, 2021. Do you plan to pick it up? Leap your way to the comments below to let us know.