Cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner hits the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms in less than a week. The first-person title is now confirmed to also make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on an unspecified date in 2021. Players who purchase a copy on current-gen consoles will gain access to a free next-gen upgrade at launch sometime in 2021 (though as usual, the base version will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility).

Co-developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks announced the next-gen upgrade details in the following Twitter post:

Owners of the @PlayStation 4 & @Xbox One versions of Ghostrunner will receive a free upgrade to the next generation versions when they release in 2021! Pre-Order Now https://t.co/GlPZoMjsna#BeGhostrunner#PS5 #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/49yTJDz55d — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) October 22, 2020

The lightning fast action in Ghostrunner takes place in a futuristic, cyberpunk megastructure that represents humanity’s final piece of sanctuary. Players will assume the role of an “advanced blade fighter,” who must climb to the top of Dharma Tower and face off against Mara the Keymaster. As a tyrant who rules what’s left of humanity with an iron fist, the Keymaster is bound to prove quite the formidable foe.

One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks unveiled their joint project last summer ahead of gamescom 2019. Given the game’s frenetic action and parkour mechanics, it didn’t take long for Ghostrunner to be dubbed Titanfall with swords. All in! Games and 505 Games are publishing the first-person action title. Meanwhile, Duke Nukem creator 3D Realms serves in a producer and distributor role.

The wait to see more of Dharma Tower up close and personal isn’t long now. Ghostrunner comes to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One next week on October 27th for $29.99. The next-gen version for PS5 and Series X is set to release in 2021.

[Source: Ghostrunner Game on Twitter]