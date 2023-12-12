E3 Officially Dead, ESA Issues Statement

After years of attempted revivals, E3 is officially dead. The ESA has announced that the iconic gaming show will not be returning.

In a brief tweet sent out on Tuesday, the ESA confirmed that it was time to say goodbye to E3. “After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories,” reads the message. “GGWP,” an acronym for “Good game, well played,” was also attached to the message.

E3 had struggled to return following 2019 show

The future of E3 has been up in the air for the last few years. After not taking place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 2021 was an online-only event. Following that, E3 2022 was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns as the pandemic continued.

E3 2023 was set to take place from June 13-16, 2023, but canceled due to what organizer ReedPop called a lack of “sustained interest.”



“It simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry,” claimed the organization.