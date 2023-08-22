Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Introduces 4 More Characters

Mortal Kombat 1‘s roster has been growing over the last couple months. And now it’s time for a gang of villains to get in on the action. The latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows three classic antagonists, General Shao, Sindel, and Motaro, as well as Shujinko.

The Mortal Kombat 1 trailer has some familiar evil faces

As was foretold by some leaks, these four fighters are joining the roster. And since “Kahn” is a title, this appears to be a younger Shao that hasn’t jumped up the ranks yet. Shao and Sindel are playable characters, while Shujinko and Motaro are Kameos.

The trailer also gives some context for the story, showing Sindel before she likely joins the dark side. And while previously revealed, it also goes more into Raiden’s backstory in this rebooted timeline.

Shao and Sindel were both playable in Mortal Kombat 11, but Motaro and Shujinko haven’t been playable since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, as has been the case with many of these long-dormant fighters.