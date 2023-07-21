Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals 4 More Fighters

NetherRealm Studios has taken to Comic-Con in a big way to show off more of Mortal Kombat 1. The studio is holding a panel promising three trailers, the first of which had plenty of character reveals.

The newest Mortal Kombat 1 trailers are full of reveals

This trailer showed that Baraka, Li Mei, and Tanya will be in the main roster as playable characters, the latter two of whom were in the 3D era of games. Tanya was a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat X, but Li Mei hasn’t been playable since 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Darrius was also in the trailer as a Kameo Fighter and has also not been playable since Armageddon. The trailer has gameplay sections for each character, giving users a look at their unique traits and styles.

The story portions revolve around the Umgadi, a collection of warrior priestesses selected from the first-born daughters of Outworld. They are meant to protect the royal family, which is the cause for conflict, as it seems as though Kitana’s father was killed under Li Mei’s leadership.

This panel has a few stars from the game, including Kelly Hu and Yuri Lowenthal. Hu has previously been in the Mortal Kombat series as D’Vorah, Sindel, and Frost in Mortal Kombat X and reprised her role as D’Vorah in Mortal Kombat 11. She is also going to be Ashrah in the upcoming animated Mortal Kombat film titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match. Lowenthal plays Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 has already suffered a few leaks, one of which even detailed a batch of crossover DLC characters that ended up also being in these Comic-Con reveals. NetherRealm showed a second story trailer that had other characters like Motaro and Reiko in it, but it’s unclear if they are playable or just characters.