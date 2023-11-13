Antony Starr Responds to Mortal Kombat 1 Involvement Rumors

Homelander recently arrived in the world of Mortal Kombat 1 as DLC for the game, but despite fans believing Antony Starr is involved, the actor said he wasn’t at all.

In a reply to some fans on Instagram, Starr — who plays Homelander in Amazon’s The Boys series — was asked if he voiced the role of Homelander. Another fan chimed in that he had to be, due to the voice sounding so similar, but Starr said he wasn’t involved with a simple “nope” response.

Antony Starr confirms he’s not voicing Homelander in #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/ncWwawLNWe — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) November 12, 2023

Homelander one of many unique DLC characters coming to MK1

Homelander is part of Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack, which featured quite a unique lineup of characters. The Kombat Pack includes 11 characters in total, five of which are Kameos. Up first in the Pack were Omni-Man (from Amazon’s Invincible series) and a Kameo of Tremor.

While no concrete release information is set, Homelander is scheduled to arrive sometime in the spring of 2024, alongside Ermac, another Mortal Kombat staple. As for The Boys, Season 4 of the hit series is set to arrive on Prime Video sometime in 2024.