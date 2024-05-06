Homelander Joins the Fight in First Look Trailer

NetherRealm Studios has provided an official first look at The Boys’ Homelander in action in Mortal Kombat 1.

The villainous super-powered antagonist Anthony Starr plays in the Prime Video show gets into bloody action in a brief trailer showcasing his violent nature.

Homelander in action in Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

Homelander is the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster via the Kombat Pack. The pack also features Invincible’s Omni-Man and Peacmaker from the show of the same name. Original MK characters Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takahashi Takeda.

Kameo fighters included in the Kombat pack are Tremor, Mavado, Janet Cage, Ferra, and Khameleon

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before.

The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Geras, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.