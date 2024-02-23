Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker DLC Gets Release Date, Cross-Play Coming Soon

NetherRealm Studios has announced the release date for Mortal Kombat 1 DLC character Peacemaker as well as the cross-play feature. Portrayed by John Cena, Peacemaker will be available for Kombat Pack owners on Wednesday, February 28, and on March 6 for everyone else. The much-awaited cross-play feature will go live next week and will be included in the Peacemaker patch.

Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker DLC and cross-play details

Accompanying the announcement above was a trailer for Peacemaker that also provided a first look at Janet Cage — a new Kameo fighter described as the “alternate reality version” of Johnny Cage. Janet Cage will be available as part of Kombat Pack. Those who don’t own the Kombat Pack will be able to make a standalone purchase sometime in March.

“Peacemaker, featuring the voice and likeness of actor John Cena, is based on DC’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series on Max,” reads an official description. “Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, cherishes peace with all his heart and will kill anyone and everyone necessary to get it.”

As far as cross-play between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is concerned, NetherRealm said that it’ll provide more details ahead of next week’s patch.