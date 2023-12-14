Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions Trailer Shows off Sub-Zero-Centric Season 3

A new Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions trailer for the latest season of the fighting game‘s ever-changing online mode has been been unveiled.

The new video shows off some of the costumes that players will be able to obtain by playing through this season of the NetherRealm Studios game’s Invasions mode. This season prominently focuses on Sub-Zero in the same way that the first focused on Sub-Zero and the second focused on Nitara.

Given the season, dubbed Season of the Cryomancer, is based around Sub-Zero, the costumes are largely colored blue and white, with characters like Johnny Cage and Mileena even having white hair for their new skins. The campaign will run from now until Tuesday, February 13.

You can watch the new Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions trailer on YouTube below:

When did Mortal Kombat 1 get released?

Mortal Kombat 1 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19. Despite the title, Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the second reboot after Mortal Kombat (2011). The title takes place in the new timeline made by Liu Kang following the events of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.