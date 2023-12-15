Mortal Kombat 1 Cross-Play Coming February 2024

PS5 Kombatants will finally be able to take on those on Xbox and PC next year as NetherRealm confirmed cross-play for Mortal Kombat 1 is almost here.

Kross-play Koming

The news was revealed on the Kombat Kast by community manager Tyler Lansdown, who said. “Cross-play is coming in February between PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, so we’re very excited about that.”

Cross-play was always on the cards for Mortal Kombat 1, with NetherRealm telling fans it would come post-launch back when the game was announced in May.

A new Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions trailer for the latest season of the fighting game‘s ever-changing online mode was also announced

The new video showed off some of the costumes that players will be able to obtain by playing through this season of the NetherRealm Studios game’s Invasions mode. This season prominently focuses on Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 1 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19. Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the second reboot after 2011’s plainly-titled Mortal Kombat. The story follows the new timeline made by Liu Kang after the events of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.