Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Confirmed, Includes Homelander, Peacemaker

Mortal Kombat 1‘s first Kombat Pack leaked right near the game’s reveal. That leak has now ended up being accurate, as Homelander, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Takeda, Ermac, and Quan Chi have all been confirmed through another trailer.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack has six base roster characters

Another official Mortal Kombat account put the trailer out a tad early before the reveal at Comic-Con, but NetherRealm Studios released the official one shortly after. It appears as though Homelander and Peacemaker have Antony Starr and John Cena’s likenesses, respectively, but it’s not clear if the stars will provide the voices. For context, Sylvester Stallone and Peter Weller voiced Rambo and RoboCop, respectively, in Mortal Kombat 11, but The Terminator was not voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Quan Chi and Ermac have long been popular Mortal Kombat characters. However, Takeda is a relative newcomer. He’s Kenshi Takahashi’s son and made his debut in Mortal Kombat X. The pack will also include five Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado, Johnny Cage, and Ferra.

Homelander was the only one given a release window, and will be in the game sometime in spring 2024. The Kombat Pack also comes with one-week early access to each character and the already announced Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

This wasn’t all NetherRealm showed at the panel, as the first trailer had a few other character reveals.