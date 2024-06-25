Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Fighters Leak

NetherRealm Studios is giving Mortal Kombat 1 six new DLC fighters, according to recent data mining. The data miner also found files referencing two new arenas and five announcers.

Who are the new Mortal Kombat 1 fighters?

The recent leak comes from data miner Interloko, who discovered the files and talked about them in a YouTube video on Monday. The Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters include three returning fighters; Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot, and three crossovers; Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and T-1000. Interloko couldn’t find much information about the new arenas, but the game files indicate their existence. However, he was able to confirm that the new announcers are Havik, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan, and T-1000.

Cyrax and Sektor are already in MK 1 as Kameo characters, so the leak could mean they’ve been promoted to fully playable. Noob Saibot, meanwhile, is the wraith version of Sub-Zero originally introduced in Mortal Kombat 2.

As for the crossover characters, fans will remember the T-1000 as the shapeshifting liquid metal android from Terminator 2. His arrival in Mortal Kombat 1 actually leaked last October when voice actor Andrew Morgado seemingly forgot it was a secret. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 appeared in Mortal Kombat 11, so fans won’t be able to re-create the androids’ epic face-off.

However, Conan the Barbarian means that fans probably won’t be without a Schwarzenegger character. Schwarzenegger’s portrayal isn’t the only version of Conan, and the character existed long before the 1982 film. However, his portrayal is probably the most known and popular, so it seems likely that NetherRealm would pay for his likeness.

Finally, Ghostface’s name came up in an earlier Mortal Kombat 1 data mine. Game Director Ed Boon also teased Ghostface as a possibility. The masked killers of the Scream franchise lack the supernatural durability of some slasher villains. However, if the Joker can hold his own in MK 11, Ghostface will probably do fine.