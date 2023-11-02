Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer Previews Invincible Crossover

NetherRealm Studios has released a new Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man gameplay trailer for the upcoming Invincible crossover DLC, which is out on November 9.

“Omni-Man, also known as Nolan Grayson, hails from the alien world of Viltrum and has long fought to protect his adopted home of Earth as one of the planet’s most powerful champions,” reads the description. “He even raised his son, the hero known as Invincible (Mark Grayson), to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy. But the Viltrumite warrior’s true mission was never benevolence – it was conquest. And the Viltrum Empire, hungry for expansion, has no intention of stopping at Earthrealm.”

Check out the Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man gameplay trailer below:

Omni-Man will be part of Mortal Kombat 1’s first season pass, which includes several crossover characters, including Homelander from The Boys. It will also feature Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad, who features John Cena’s likeness and voice.

Despite the title, Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the second reboot after Mortal Kombat (2011). The title takes place in the new timeline made by Liu Kang following the events of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.