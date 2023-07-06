Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals 5 More Classic Characters

NetherRealm Studios’ first post-Summer Game Fest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 didn’t just have one character reveal; it had five. These reveals included Frost, Cyrax, Sektor, Rain, and Smoke.

The Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows how the roster has expanded

This new Lin Kuei trailer shows all five in action in some capacity. However, not all of them are created equally. Frost, Sektor, and Cyrax seem to be limited to Kameos. Rain and Smoke, on the other hand, were fully playable. Characters can be both Kameos and combatants on the main roster, but it has not been confirmed which ones here are those few who are part of both lineups. Scorpion (who is on both rosters) was also shown as a Kameo Fighter, which was only hinted at before.

NetherRealm describes Smoke as a “fellow member of the ancient warrior clan with a mastery of stealth and practical magic.” Rain, who seems to be an antagonist, is the “High Mage of Outworld who has honed his craft of water magic into a fierce weapon and now hopes to learn the realms’ darkest and most powerful sorcery.” The human version of Smoke hasn’t been in a Mortal Kombat game since 2011’s Mortal Kombat 9, but Cyber Smoke was DLC in Mortal Kombat X. Rain was in Mortal Kombat 9, Mortal Kombat X, and Mortal Kombat 11, but wasn’t playable in X without mods (and was DLC in 9 and 11).

As is usually the case with these reveals, the footage also shows violent Fatal Blows, a few Fatalities, and general combat that teases how these characters can be used in fights. More will be revealed in the future, as NetherRealm is planning to hold more Kombat Kasts that contain further breakdowns.

The trailer also delves into the story and teases what’s to come for the Lin Kuei. It has been hinted at that Sub-Zero and Scorpion (who are brothers in this timeline) are going to have some sort of disagreement in the future, and this sets the stage for that conflict even more.