Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Trailer Shows Fatalities, Kameo Fighters

NetherRealm Studios’ teasing of Mortal Kombat 1 has finally culminated in its appearance at Summer Game Fest. The studio finally showed the first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer which gave users a glimpse at what the bloody fighting game will look like in action.

The Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer shows off Kameo Fighters

The trailer goes into some of the story and mechanics, drifting between cutscenes and fights. The Kameo Fighters are also in the trailer. Co-creator Ed Boon explained this system where players can pick a second character from a separate roster, which will give players an assist. Some characters will be a Kameo Fighter and a regular fighter, though.

Sonya, Kano, Jax, Stryker, and Goro were just some of the Kameo Fighters. Kenshi was also another addition to the main roster. The Kameos also call back to the old Mortal Kombat games, hence their retro costumes. They can be called in for an assist with one button and are dictated by a meter.

The trailer had some Fatalities, too, as well as X-Ray-like special moves. These seem to change depending on the Kameo Fighter. For example, Kung Lao pushes the enemy into his sharp hat, while Scorpion jumps in and impales them with his kunai.

The September release date had already been revealed, much like its special editions. NetherRealm didn’t, however, speak about Mortal Kombat 1’s DLC, which reportedly leaked earlier.