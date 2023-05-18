Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition Shows Off Liu Kang Statue

Mortal Kombat 1 got its first actual trailer and was revealed alongside two special editions. The announcement only described what was in them, but now an image of the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition has made its way online.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition has stylized art from coarse

As noted by the game’s official Twitter account, the Kollector’s Edition is bathed in white, gold, black, and white with a splash of red and has been designed by coarse, the name for a German duo that creates handmade sculptures. The Liu Kang sculpture is much like coarse’s other work, given its sharper angles and more stylized look. The steelbook, box, and art prints all have different art of Liu Kang as well as various dragons.

It also comes with the digital goodies found in the premium edition, like the Kombat Pack that includes six characters and five Kameo Fighters, a skin for Liu Kang that’s inspired by the statue, and 2,700 Dragon Krystals, the game’s currency (the premium edition only has 1,250 Dragon Krystals). And while the premium edition is on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch, the $249.99 Kollector’s Edition is only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, players can’t purchase the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition just yet. Pre-orders for all three versions go live on May 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Everyone who buys the Kollector’s Edition gets early access to the game on September 14, five days before its wider launch. People who pre-order any edition get access to the beta in August and Shang Tsung as a playable fighter.