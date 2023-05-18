Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Includes Bloody Brawling & Release Date

As promised, the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer (not Mortal Kombat 12) is finally here after a few teases and a big (and very accurate) leak. This debut footage doesn’t have direct gameplay, but does have its platforms and release date, noting that Mortal Kombat 1 will come out on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch for $69.99.

Mortal Kombat 12 is actually called Mortal Kombat 1

Prior reports noted that it would indeed be a reboot, which was backed up by the ending of Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC. Fire God Liu Kang has shaped a new reality, one that has some of the same fighters, but with a new twist. The characters seen in the teaser are Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Raiden, Shang Tsung, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Mileena, and Kitana. Johnny Cage was also mentioned.

While the trailer had some CG fighting and a very brief preview of its Fatalities and story, a related FAQ contained more information. The game will have Kameo Fighters, which sounds a lot like assists seen in games like Marvel vs. Capcom. These are chosen separately from the roster of main fighters. And, as has been the case with the last few NetherRealm titles, it will have rollback netcode.

There are a few dates in the trailer aside from the release date. Those who buy the two more expensive editions can access the game on September 14. There will be a beta on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in August for those who pre-order any edition. Shang Tsung will also be unlocked for those who pre-order, keeping up the tradition of a playable villain as a pre-order bonus. It’s a trend NetherRealm started with Mortal Kombat X with Goro and kept up for Injustice 2 (Brainiac) and Mortal Kombat 11 (Shao Khan). Pre-orders open on May 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

The $109.99 Premium Edition will have the game, its Kombat Pack, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals, its in-game currency. The Kombat Pack will include six new fighters, five Kameo Fighters, and Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. Mortal Kombat was initially pitched as a Van Damme game, so this is seemingly a callback to that.

The $249.99 Kollector’s Edition is a physical version only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and will include the aforementioned content, as well as a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture from COARSE, a related Liu Kang skin in the game, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and a total of 2,700 Dragon Krystals.

It’s possible that gameplay will make an appearance at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, as something similar happened for Mortal Kombat X.