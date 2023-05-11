Report: Mortal Kombat 12 Gets Title, Release Date Window

The next Mortal Kombat game is reportedly titled Mortal Kombat 1 and it’s only headed to current-gen platforms, including PS5. This news comes from Twitter user billbil-kun, who is known for their flawless track record when it comes to PS Plus leaks.

When is the next Mortal Kombat game out?

According to billbil-kun, Mortal Kombat 1 will have a $109.99 Premium Edition and a $249.99 Kollector’s Edition alongside the standard $69.99 base version. Corroborating their report, Windows Central’s Jez Corden added that their source has given them a September 2023 release date window for the game, but this may change.

If true, September 2023 will be a little heavy on pockets considering Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also expected to release in the same window.

EXCLUSIVE

?UPCOMING RELEASE?



Next Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios / WB Games will be called:



? Mortal Kombat 1 ?



?PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

?Standard: 69.99$ (PS5, XB) / 59.99$ (SW)

?Premium: 109.99$

?Kollector's: 249.99$ (PS5, XB) pic.twitter.com/c5BCDg1Lec — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 11, 2023

Corden claims to have further heard that MK1 will come with a character pass featuring various Warner Bros. properties including Peacemaker from DC and “possibly” Homelander from The Boys comic.

Separately, Corden said that he’s unsure if MK1 is a complete reboot or simply follows the timeline reset storyline from MK11. He claims that we’ll get a proper reveal within the next couple of weeks.

There’s some speculation that the next Mortal Kombat will be revealed at an upcoming PlayStation showcase.