Report: Mortal Kombat 12 Gets Title, Release Date Window

The next Mortal Kombat game is reportedly titled Mortal Kombat 1 and it’s only headed to current-gen platforms, including PS5. This news comes from Twitter user billbil-kun, who is known for their flawless track record when it comes to PS Plus leaks.
When is the next Mortal Kombat game out?
According to billbil-kun, Mortal Kombat 1 will have a $109.99 Premium Edition and a $249.99 Kollector’s Edition alongside the standard $69.99 base version. Corroborating their report, Windows Central’s Jez Corden added that their source has given them a September 2023 release date window for the game, but this may change.
If true, September 2023 will be a little heavy on pockets considering Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also expected to release in the same window.
Corden claims to have further heard that MK1 will come with a character pass featuring various Warner Bros. properties including Peacemaker from DC and “possibly” Homelander from The Boys comic.
Separately, Corden said that he’s unsure if MK1 is a complete reboot or simply follows the timeline reset storyline from MK11. He claims that we’ll get a proper reveal within the next couple of weeks.
There’s some speculation that the next Mortal Kombat will be revealed at an upcoming PlayStation showcase.