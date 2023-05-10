Mortal Kombat 12 Teaser Video Once Again Points at Reboot

By Michael Leri

NetherRealm Studios is still dancing around fully announcing Mortal Kombat 12, something Warner Bros. prematurely revealed. There was a teaser after the 30th anniversary video, and now the team has dropped yet another short clip, one that once again points to MK12 being a reboot.

A Mortal Kombat 12 trailer is likely imminent

As tweeted out by Ed Boon and the official Mortal Kombat account, a clock is shown ticking like normal. However, when the second hand is about to turn to 12, it skips past it and zips straight to the 1 hand. It’s an on-the-nose metaphor, but skipping past 12 and going to the 1 heavily implies that this next game will be a new beginning for the series.

Not only would a reboot fit with NetherRealm’s ability to reinvent the series every few entries, it would also be a natural evolution from where Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC ended. It went back in time and put Liu Kang in a Raiden-like role, while positing that Kung Lao might take Liu Kang’s position as the chosen one.

It’s unclear when a full Mortal Kombat 12 reveal will happen. There’s speculation that it’ll occur at the unannounced PlayStation Showcase. There’s been no confirmation, and, like the teaser video, only time will tell.

