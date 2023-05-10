Mortal Kombat 12 Teaser Video Once Again Points at Reboot

NetherRealm Studios is still dancing around fully announcing Mortal Kombat 12, something Warner Bros. prematurely revealed. There was a teaser after the 30th anniversary video, and now the team has dropped yet another short clip, one that once again points to MK12 being a reboot.

A Mortal Kombat 12 trailer is likely imminent

Does anyone know what time it is? #MortalKombatpic.twitter.com/pXY2wlidde — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2023

As tweeted out by Ed Boon and the official Mortal Kombat account, a clock is shown ticking like normal. However, when the second hand is about to turn to 12, it skips past it and zips straight to the 1 hand. It’s an on-the-nose metaphor, but skipping past 12 and going to the 1 heavily implies that this next game will be a new beginning for the series.

Not only would a reboot fit with NetherRealm’s ability to reinvent the series every few entries, it would also be a natural evolution from where Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC ended. It went back in time and put Liu Kang in a Raiden-like role, while positing that Kung Lao might take Liu Kang’s position as the chosen one.

It’s unclear when a full Mortal Kombat 12 reveal will happen. There’s speculation that it’ll occur at the unannounced PlayStation Showcase. There’s been no confirmation, and, like the teaser video, only time will tell.