Mortal Kombat 12 Teaser Possibly Hinting at a Reboot

NetherRealm Studios’ worst-kept secret, Mortal Kombat 12, received its first teaser trailer yesterday. Albeit brief, fans have been busy deciphering the clip and a popular theory suggests that it hints at an incoming story reboot.

Mortal Kombat 12 teaser features an hourglass

The teaser is part of Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary video, which can be viewed below:

Over on Reddit, fans were quick to point out grains of sand falling from an hourglass (also known as Kronika’s hourglass), which players will recognize from Mortal Kombat 11 and its Aftermath expansion.

A spoiler-free explanation here is that Mortal Kombat 12, which isn’t confirmed as the game’s title yet, will reset the timeline. Whether it’ll be a continuation of Aftermath in form of a new era or a complete reboot remains to be seen.

Publisher Warner Bros. has confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is due out this year, and unsubstantiated rumors suggest that the game will be revealed at an upcoming PlayStation State of Play showcase.

Multiple insiders, including journalist Jeff Grubb, claim to have heard that Sony is gearing up for a major event just ahead of Summer Game Fest. Fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but only time will tell what the next showcase will entail.