May PlayStation Showcase Time and Date Announced

After endless reports and rumors, Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally announced a PlayStation Showcase for May 2023. This event is different than a State of Play, which typically has a short runtime.

PlayStation Showcase May 2023 — where to watch and when

PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast on Sony’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm GMT. For all other time zones, use this handy time and date converter.

Sony has confirmed that the show will run for a little over an hour, and will highlight PS5 and PSVR 2 games “in development from top studios from around the world.” We also have confirmation that the showcase will feature “several” first-party games from PlayStation Studios and “spellbinding games” from third-party developers and indie creators.

Speculation suggests that we’ll finally see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which makes sense considering the game is set to release in fall 2023. There have also been rumors that Mortal Kombat 1 (also referred to as Mortal Kombat 12) will be officially unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase.

Sony has made no mention of showcasing new hardware, but rumors persist that we’ll see something on that front, too.