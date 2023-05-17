Mortal Kombat 12 Trailer Confirmed, Dropping Soon

After tons of cagey hints, NetherRealm Studios has finally confirmed that a Mortal Kombat 12 trailer is coming soon. The first trailer for the new Mortal Kombat is dropping on May 18 at 6 a.m. PT.

Series co-creator Ed Boon tweeted a variation of the previous teaser trailer. This time, however, the clock cracks and displays the aforementioned time with the caption, “It is time.” The game’s official account also noted that “tomorrow is a new dawn,” further hinting at a reboot.

The other indication that it was a reboot was from the initial teaser trailer with the clock that this latest tease is pulling from, as the hand skipped over the 12 and went straight to the 1. A report from a reliable leaker has said that it will be called Mortal Kombat 1 and release in September. Another prominent insider has stated that The Boys’ Homelander and DC Comics’ Peacemaker are said to be DLC fighters, too.

There’s a chance that it will be fully unveiled at Sony’s recently confirmed PlayStation Showcase. NetherRealm often releases CG trailers for its games just before the gameplay reveal. This was even implied by insider The Snitch. A CG trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 debuted at The Game Awards in 2018 just a month before its big reveal event. Something similar happened for Mortal Kombat X, which got its own teaser before making its big gameplay debut at Sony’s E3 press conference in 2014.

And while NetherRealm does do CG trailers, they’ve often done a decent job of conveying what the actual game plays like, as the two aforementioned Mortal Kombat trailers represented gameplay mechanics and Fatalities found in the final game.