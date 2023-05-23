Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Reveal Date Announced for Summer Game Fest

Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Reveal Date Announced for Summer Game Fest

By Michael Leri

Some assumed that the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay reveal was slated for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, given the proximity of the first real trailer and the showcase. However, that won’t be the case, as the first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay will be at Summer Game Fest instead on June 8.

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay won’t be at the PlayStation Showcase

Geoff Keighley himself confirmed the premiere on Twitter. He’ll be joined by series co-creator Ed Boon, so it’s likely that it will be more than a simple trailer and come with a short interview explaining the mechanics. The Kameo Fighter system is just one of those new mechanics that NetherRealm Studios has only teased. The show also starts at noon PT, but it is unknown when Mortal Kombat 1 will appear during that two-hour event.

Buy Mortal Kombat 1 for $69.99

NetherRealm and Geoff Keighley have worked together for reveals a few times in the past. The two collaborated to unveil Mortal Kombat 11 during The Game Awards in 2018 where Scorpion’s spear cut through Boon’s tongue-in-cheek presentation of the award for Best Sports/Racing Game. Kratos was also revealed for 2011’s Mortal Kombat during the 2010 iteration of the Video Game Awards.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related