Mortal Kombat 1 Reptile Trailer Marks the Return of the Green Ninja

Mortal Kombat 1 already has a ton of the iconic ninja fighters, but there’s been one big absence so far. That has now been addressed with the Mortal Kombat 1 Reptile trailer that officially announces the return of the reptilian green ninja. He was also joined by three other new characters: Havik, Ashrah, and Sareena.

Reptile is back in Mortal Kombat 1

The trailer made it’s debut at Evo, a place for fighting game tournaments and reveals. It is mainly focused on Reptile and zooms in on his ability to transform into a human, making him an oddity in his community. His array of moves (many of which fans might recognize) have him going back and forth between his two forms.

And while Reptile was the focus and most recognizable, Havik, Ashrah, and Sareena were also in the trailer, once again representing the franchise’s 3D era. Havik and Ashrah are full playable characters, while Sareena is only a Kameo. The former two have been remixed a little for this new entry, and Sareena can be seen in her demonic form. All three also haven’t been playable in the series since Mortal Kombat Armageddon.

Reptile last appeared in Mortal Kombat X and was noticeably absent in Mortal Kombat 11 (outside of his appearance in the Krypt). It seemed clear that Reptile would come back in Mortal Kombat 1, as he was mentioned in an earlier leak regarding a photo from a NetherRealm Studios employee desk.

Series co-creator Ed Boon also recently started teasing Reptile’s appearance on Twitter, tweeting about the building the Zaterran warrior was born in and then linking it to Evo. He also used dragon emojis in another tease-ridden tweet talking about the next Kombat Kast, which is where the team breaks down mechanics and characters.