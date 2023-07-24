Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man DLC Will Be Voiced by J.K. Simmons, Release Date Window Set

It wasn’t really a surprise, but Invincible’s Omni-Man is coming to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. However, the trailer didn’t have many details. Series co-creator Ed Boon has now talked more about the Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man DLC, revealing his voice actor and general release date window.

J.K. Simmons is going to be Omni-Man again

According to the Mortal Kombat Twitter account, Boon noted on a stream with Skybound Entertainment (at around the 4:07:46 mark) that J.K. Simmons is going to reprise his role from the Prime Video series of Invincible. It’s still unclear if John Cena and Antony Starr will be voicing DC Comics’ Peacemaker and The Boys’ Homelander, respectively. When asked directly about Starr coming in to play Homelander, Boon deflected and said the team wasn’t that far along.

Simmons didn’t have any lines in the trailer, but it won’t be long until players hear what he sounds like in Mortal Kombat 1. Boon also said Omni-Man would be the first DLC character to come to the game after launch in a stream with Skybound (around the 4:02:19 mark). While not too specific, Boon stated that players would only have to wait a few weeks for Omni-Man after Mortal Kombat 1 comes out on September 19. Homelander was confirmed for spring 2024, but no one aside from Omni-Man else got as narrow of a window.

Skybound Entertainment founder and co-creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible Robert Kirkman said that he had been trying to talk to Boon for years about getting one his characters into Mortal Kombat. He said things finally aligned when Invincible came out on Prime Video. Boon also brought up that he knew he had to get Omni-Man in a game after seeing the first episode of Invincible.

Kirkman lauded NetherRealm Studios for its commitment to authenticity regarding how Omni-Man fights, moves, speaks, and kills his opponents and noted that it was “reassuring” to see the amount of care the team put in. Boon continued on that point and said that the studio wanted to get Omni-Man to look “indistinguishable” from the show and comic but filtered through the Mortal Kombat lens and art style.