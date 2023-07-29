Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Introduces an MK11 Fan Favorite

By Michael Leri

NetherRealm Studios just announced a few Mortal Kombat 1 characters at Comic-Con, but it already has more to reveal. The studio showed off Geras as a playable fighter in a new trailer.

The new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows Geras cracking skulls

This Dream Con Mortal Kombat 1 trailer was focused mainly on Geras and showed his array of brutal time-bending attacks. And while this footage had more Kameo attacks from characters like Scorpion and Darrius, Geras was the lone new face. There were also a few story sections, ones that hinted at Geras’ thoughts about Liu Kang’s new status as a time-manipulating god.

Geras was first introduced in Mortal Kombat 11 and is the only new character from that game to make the Mortal Kombat 1 roster so far. He is known for his giant gauntlet, heavy-hitting attacks, and his aforementioned time powers, all of which were on display in this new trailer.

