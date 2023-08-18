Immortals of Aveum Launch Trailer Previews Magic FPS Game

Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios released a brand new Immortals of Aveum trailer on Friday, ahead of the game’s launch on August 22, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Magical FPS set to release next week

The trailer features a backing track from rising star and Brooklyn-based rapper Julian Jeanmarie (better known as Jufu) for the new look at the game. As far as gameplay goes, more of the magical FPS action can be seen, as well as a look at some of the large-scale enemies players will face off against.

Check out the Immortals of Aveum launch trailer below:

Originally set to release last month, Immortals of Aveum was delayed by a few weeks in order to help Ascendant Studios realize its full vision. Recently, the studio also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will support 60 frames per second.

A gameplay breakdown last month also detailed how protagonist Jak will take down enemies in the game thanks to different types of magic. In the game, players will have three different types of magic at their disposable, all of which have their own skill trees and abilities to handle different puzzles, traversal, and battle.