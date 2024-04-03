PS Plus Game Immortals of Aveum Gets HDR and FSR 3 Update on PS5

April 2024’s PS Plus game Immortals of Aveum received an update today that adds HDR support on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. And the game is also set to become the first title to bring AMD’s FSR 3 with frame generation to consoles in a future update.

Today’s Immortals of Aveum update (version 1.0.6.3) will simply add HDR support for consoles. The feature will be added to PC later. As for the incoming update (version 1.0.6.4), Ascendant Studios hasn’t shared a release date or window, but did say that it’ll offer “FSR 3’s temporal upscaling, advanced frame generation, and built-in latency reduction technology for improved framerates and game performance.”

The FSR 3 update will also extend VRR support on both consoles and PC. Ascendant Studios has promised that patch 1.0.6.4 will “improve frame pacing and reduce occurrences of judder or screen tears.”

Immortals of Aveum had a rough start. Despite a promising premise, the game failed to make its mark both critically and commercially, with players and critics noting that its execution left much to be desired. Shortly afterwards, Ascendant Studios lost nearly half of its employees to layoffs.