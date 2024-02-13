Immortals of Aveum Was an ‘Awful’ Idea in Today’s Market, Says Dev

A former Immortals of Aveum developer has said that the game’s sales flopped because it was an “awful” idea in today’s market. Developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts, the single-player first-person shooter released on current-gen platforms in August 2023, and bombed commercially.

What went wrong with Immortals of Aveum sales?

As part of a comprehensive, eye-opening feature regarding the widespread ongoing layoffs in the games industry, IGN spoke to a number of former and current developers across various studios to get some insight. A former Ascendant Studios employee revealed that the game’s budget was a whopping $125 million, and suggested that it was doomed to fail because “trying to make a AAA single-player shooter in today’s market was a truly awful idea, especially since it was a new IP that was also trying to leverage Unreal Engine 5.”

While Immortals of Aveum had a promising premise, its execution left much to be desired and it also received some criticism for technical issues. According to the former dev, “Immortals was massively overscoped” for a development studio’s debut project, and what ended up releasing was “a bloated, repetitive campaign that was far too long.”

Some have taken issue with the suggestion that AAA single-player shooters don’t do well in today’s market, arguing that Immortals of Aveum simply wasn’t up to the mark.