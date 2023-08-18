Immortals of Aveum PS5 Version Will Support 60 FPS

Ascendant Studios has confirmed that its first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum will support 60 fps on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The studio said that the title has been fine-tuned according to each console’s strengths.

Following a delay, Immortals of Aveum will release on PS5 next week

Over on Steam, Ascendant published a lengthy blog explaining all the settings that PC players will be able to tweak, adding that console players should not feel “left out” because the development team was able to use consoles’ “flexibility and modularity to tune the game very carefully to each console’s particular strengths.”

This means that Immortals of Aveum will be able to support 60 fps at the maximum resolution a player’s display device supports, “thanks to the upscaling magic of FSR2.” Ascendant has said that players should expect the best possible performance according to their setups.

The studio then went on to praise Unreal Engine 5.1, stating that it allows developers to scale things smoothly according to platform. “We won’t claim that was easy; after all, you may remember that we delayed the game by about a month in order to spend more time polishing, bug-hunting, and optimizing,” Ascendant continued.

Following that delay, publisher Electronic Arts scheduled Immortals of Aveum for release on Tuesday, August 22.