Immortals of Aveum Delayed, New Release Date Set

Immortals of Aveum was exactly a month from its launch, but that is no longer the case. Ascendent Studios announced that the magical shooter is being delayed out of July.

Immortals of Aveum is now slated for August 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ascendent Studios founder Bret Robbins talked more about the delay in a post on the team’s website. He called out how well the shooter was received when it showed up at both the PlayStation Showcase and Summer Game Fest streams before saying that it just needed more time in order have a “strong launch.”

“The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special,” said Robbins. “In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.”

July is a relatively light month for games, as Immortals of Aveum was previously next to games like Pikmin 4 and Exoprimal. However, its new date slots it right next Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Blasphemous 2, Goodbye Volcano High, and Sea of Stars, just to name a few.