Immortals of Aveum Gameplay Breakdown Lays Out Most Powerful Spells, Upgrades

Immortals of Aveum has had a few gameplay trailers, especially during the recent batch of summer showcases, but Ascendant Studios is not done showing more about its magical shooter. The team released a more detailed video about the recently delayed title that more clearly breaks down its mechanics and how it all works.

Immortals of Aveum has many types of weapons

Some of Ascendant’s new post about Immortals of Aveum has been in prior drops, including protagonist Jak’s ability to wield three types of magic, the general strengths of each type, the skill tree, and the other types of magic that can be used for puzzles and traversal. But Ascendant has now explained more about each topic.

The red magic that is better for close-ranged attacks has three types of primary fire: Breachfire, Burstfire, and Fragfire. Breachfire shoots out a wide burst of magic, Burstfire launches a cannon ball that detonates, and Fragfire blasts out one wide wave that staggers foes or sends them flying.

Shrikebolt, Arclight, and Javelin are the main three blue spells that are more geared toward precision. Strikebolt is a simple long-range bolt, Arclight is a beam that pierces through enemies, and Javelin is a long-range spear players can charge up. The green magic spells are for mobile mages and are Seekershards, Stormshards, and Maelstorm. Seekershards fires volleys homing shots, Stormshards fires swarms of homing shots, and Malestrom shoots volleys that get more accurate with sustained fire but slow down the shooter.

Furies are special powers meant to shift the scales on the battlefield. These are devastating spells that require Mana, which can be replenished through mana crystals found on dead enemies, in chests, or through other means. Dominion spells are another way to gain an upper hand, as this is an ultimate attack that charges up over time and fuses all three types of magic into a “beam of pure annihilation.” There are also Control spells that can be used to stun enemies, slow them down, or pull them in with the grappling hook-like Lash.

Some magic helps players move around the field or manipulate enemies. Augments let players move options, reshape the environment, solve puzzles, and leap great distances. This is only a sampling of what the studio has in store for this type of magic.

Ascendant also delved more into the RPG elements. There will be 25 spells and 80 skills on the skill tree that touch on all types of magic. While it has an undetermined cost, players can also respec when visiting any forge across the 12 biomes and three hubs, which also house stores with upgrades and gear. Multiple gear slots yield players freedom to slot these upgrades in order to boost their stats and hone their playstyle.