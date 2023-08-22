Little Nightmares 3 Announced From Dark Pictures Studio

By Michael Leri

While Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 is mostly focusing on announced games, it did have one premiere early on. Supermassive Games, the team behind Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures games, has revealed Little Nightmares 3.

Little Nightmares 3 will have two playable characters

It is coming sometime in 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Bandai Namco Entertainment noted that it was playable solo or in online co-op, but local co-op was not specified. Playing solo means the AI takes over the second character.

The two characters are Low and Alone, who are “two lost children seeking a way out of this gloomy world and trying to escape a greater threat lurking in the shadows.” Both have their own items and that will be used to solve puzzles. Low has a bow, while Alone has a wrench.

Supermassive is leading the title, which is not the first time it has worked on the series. It developed Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition, the upgraded port of the original created by Tarsier Studios, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The studio is also working on a Dead by Daylight game and another entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, too.

