Little Nightmares Getting an Enhanced Edition for PS5

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has confirmed the existence of Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The unannounced title was first outed by South Africa’s rating board exactly a year ago.

What does Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition entail?

In the absence of an official announcement — which now seems imminent — we can only assume that this is a native current-gen version of the 2017 release that may include downloadable content with some added bells and whistles. First spotted by Gematsu, the ESRB rating doesn’t give much away.

“This is an adventure platformer in which players assume the role of a girl (Six) who must escape a nightmarish world,” reads the ESRB description. “As players traverse the environment, they run, jump, climb, and sneak around to avoid enemies (e.g., leaches, large human-like creatures).”

Little Nightmares released to positive reviews and went on to receive a sequel in 2021. Little Nightmares II was also positively received, following which a third entry was announced. The upcoming game, which is expected to release in 2024, is being developed by Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games.

Tarsier Studios, which developed the first two games, was acquired by the Embracer Group, with publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment retaining the Little Nightmares IP.