Tekken 8 Release Date Officially Announced With New Editions, PlayStation Bonuses

It was already leaked, but Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the Tekken 8 release date. It is coming out on January 26, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, it’s also got a few special editions and a bonus for PlayStation players.

Tekken 8 has three editions

Tekken 8 will obviously have the standard $69.99 version, as well as two more expensive ones. The $99.99 Deluxe Edition is the middle tier, while the $109.99 Ultimate Edition is the highest one. Pre-orders are already live. Pre-ordering any edition unlocks the Paul Phoenix avatar skin. Those who pre-order on PS5 will also get a Mokujin and Tetusjin (who are wooden and metal fighters, respectively) skins for their avatar.

The Deluxe Edition comes with the first four post-launch DLC fighters, an avatar skin of Kinjin (the blocky gold guy from Tekken Revolution), and a gold suit pack and extra costume for the 32 fighters in the base roster. The Ultimate Edition comes with all that, as well as a classic Tekken shirt with 32 designs for the player’s avatar and avatar skins that look like Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama, and Jun Kazama.

These avatar skins can be used in the newly announced Arcade Quest mode. It seems to be somewhat like Street Fighter 6’s Battle Hub with its focus on a digital arcade setting and player-made avatars. It will tell a story about the player’s rise through the ranks in the arcades and even have “AI-infused learning,” but that latter part wasn’t detailed.

And while already a packed trailer, it also revealed that Shaheen, Leo, Yoshimitsu, Steve, Dragunov, and Kuma were returning.