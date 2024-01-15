Tekken 8 Opening Movie and First DLC Character Unveiled

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tekken 8‘s opening movie over the weekend alongside announcing the game’s first DLC fighter. The 3-minute long, action-packed movie comes complete with a banger and sets the stage for release on Friday, January 26.

Tekken 8’s first DLC character arrives in Spring 2024

Towards the end of the movie below, Bandai Namco reveals that there will be four playable characters in Season 1, the first one of which will be none other than Eddy. Eddy will become playable sometime in Spring this year, but a specific release date has yet to be announced. The remaining three Season 1 fighters will arrive in Summer, Fall, and Winter 2024.

The base roster will consist of 32 playable fighters with redesigned visuals.

“Fist meets fate in Tekken 8,” writes Bandai Namco. “Tekken 8 continues the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines, and their world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches starting from six months after the closure of the last match. The story of Jin Kazama’s growth and determination marks a new chapter in the timeless saga.”

Tekken 8 will release on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A free demo is available for players across all platforms.