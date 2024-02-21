Elden Ring DLC Release Date Window, Special Editions Leaked

Just as FromSoftware announced that it’s dropping a new trailer for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, a known insider leaked its potential release date alongside special editions. The developer surprised fans by tweeting out of nowhere that Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed today, February 21, at 3 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

The insider in question is none other than billbil-kun, who has an impeccable track record when it comes to leaks. According to them, a GOTY edition and a Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring with DLC included are scheduled for release on June 21, 2024.

Billbil-kun can’t say for sure if this is the exact date that Shadow of the Erdtree will release but we can finally narrow down the release window to anytime between now and June. Given the lack of news and official statements saying that FromSoftware is still working on the content, fans were worried that it wouldn’t see the light of day anyime soon.

As for the GOTY and Collector’s editions, billbil-kun states that their physical copies will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PC will only receive Collector’s Edition in physical form. In Europe, both editions will cost 79.99 euro and 259.99 euro, respectively.